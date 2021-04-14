Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Natalie Runnerstrom

Tech Company Logo

Natalie Runnerstrom
Natalie Runnerstrom
  • Save
Tech Company Logo branding and identity font design color palette creative design modern design typography logo typography graphicdesign design saas logo saas design tech logo logo mark logodesign company logo branding
Download color palette
  1. swerve logo_branding concept.png
  2. Swerve logo+tagline_swerve.mp4

Fun logo and brand idea for a tech or SaaS company

Natalie Runnerstrom
Natalie Runnerstrom
Building digital products, brands, and experiences.

More by Natalie Runnerstrom

View profile
    • Like