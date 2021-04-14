Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kevin Asgari

Point of Sale

Kevin Asgari
Kevin Asgari
Hire Me
  • Save
Point of Sale branding vector fintech color graphic ui art graphic design illustration design
Download color palette

Point of sale character illustration updated for the EBizCharge brand. Lower your credit processing cost at www.ebizcharge.com

View all tags
Posted on Apr 14, 2021
Kevin Asgari
Kevin Asgari
Brand Designer - Graphics, UI/UX, Illustration.
Hire Me

More by Kevin Asgari

View profile
    • Like