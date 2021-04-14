Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Veoma Hemp Oil packaging

Veoma was created to be a high-quality hemp oil, so naturally, the packaging needed to be a high quality too. This custom paper tube was designed as the outer packaging for the tincture bottle, and a 'user guide' insert is included in each tube too.

Paper Tube printed by Paper Tube Co

Posted on Apr 14, 2021
