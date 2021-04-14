Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maja Bjeletic

Green-Purple-Green

Maja Bjeletic
Maja Bjeletic
Hire Me
  • Save
Green-Purple-Green minimal colorful daily ui card typo branding landing page homepage web design typography layout
Download color palette

Green-Purple-Green
---
Follow my work on
Instagram | Medium
Thanks 🙌

Maja Bjeletic
Maja Bjeletic
Digital designer specialized in UI Design 👁
Hire Me

More by Maja Bjeletic

View profile
    • Like