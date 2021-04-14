Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Leandro Teloli

Aurora Minidocs App

Leandro Teloli
Leandro Teloli
  • Save
Aurora Minidocs App trends study universe programming science chill netflix community aurora relaxing illustration flat content ui video minidocs documentary minimal app design
Download color palette

Hey guys! This is an app concept for Aurora, a minidoc content platform. Let me know if you liked it!

Leandro Teloli
Leandro Teloli

More by Leandro Teloli

View profile
    • Like