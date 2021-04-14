Decision Fatigue states that people get exhausted making decisions and choices. The more decisions one has to make, the less energy they have to continue further. It can lead to bad decisions, or avoiding making the decision entirely.

Learn more on our blog – https://cojolondon.medium.com

𝗗𝗼𝗻’𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨 “𝙇” 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘁 ❤️