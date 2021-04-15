Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Đorđe Vukojević

Blue Gravity Group | Combination mark

Đorđe Vukojević
Đorđe Vukojević
Hire Me
  • Save
Blue Gravity Group | Combination mark combination mark lockup blue agency consulting property globe world designer logo mark visual identity brand illustration vector logo branding mark photoshop design logo design
Blue Gravity Group | Combination mark combination mark lockup blue agency consulting property globe world designer logo mark visual identity brand illustration vector logo branding mark photoshop design logo design
Download color palette
  1. dribbble-blue-gravity-group-02.1.png
  2. dribbble-blue-gravity-group-02.2.png

Simply shaped mark with clean typography always go hand in hand. 🌐🖋

-----

💌 Design Inquiry: hi@synezis.com

👋 Discover more at:

Bēhance
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
synezis.com

Đorđe Vukojević
Đorđe Vukojević
— Creating stunning visual experiences 👁
Hire Me

More by Đorđe Vukojević

View profile
    • Like