Blue Gravity Group

Blue Gravity Group world globe illustrator logo mark visual identity brand illustration vector logo branding mark photoshop design logo design
Blue Gravity Group logo exploration with the visual identity of... blue color :)

Blue Gravity Group is a Mallorca investment property consulting agency,

They are a consulting group with legal, finance, project management, and architect teams to help individuals build wealth. They want to come across as trustworthy, modern, and approachable.

