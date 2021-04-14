Đorđe Vukojević

👁 Vision Icon 👁

Đorđe Vukojević
Đorđe Vukojević
Hire Me
  • Save
👁 Vision Icon 👁 illustrator vector art sticker stamp patch vision eye logo mark art illustration vector logo branding mark photoshop design logo design
Download color palette

Looking for vision? 👁🧠
Hopefully, this will be a part of a sticker set... 🙌

-----

💌 Design Inquiry: hi@synezis.com

👋 Discover more at:

Bēhance
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
synezis.com

Đorđe Vukojević
Đorđe Vukojević
— Creating stunning visual experiences 👁
Hire Me

More by Đorđe Vukojević

View profile
    • Like