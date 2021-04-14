Good for Sale
Fontfabric

The story behind Code Next visualized

Fontfabric
Fontfabric
Hire Me
  • Save
The story behind Code Next visualized web deisgn design tools visual design graphic design font design type design display type fonts geometric font geometric design sans serif font sanserif display typography display font type typeface font fontfabric typography
The story behind Code Next visualized web deisgn design tools visual design graphic design font design type design display type fonts geometric font geometric design sans serif font sanserif display typography display font type typeface font fontfabric typography
The story behind Code Next visualized web deisgn design tools visual design graphic design font design type design display type fonts geometric font geometric design sans serif font sanserif display typography display font type typeface font fontfabric typography
Download color palette
  1. ig-01.png
  2. ig-02.mp4
  3. ig-03.mp4
  4. ig-04.mp4
  5. ig-05.png
  6. ig-06.mp4
  7. ig-07.mp4
  8. ig-08.png

Code Next | Type family of 22 fonts

Price
$237
Buy now
Available on bit.ly
Good for sale
Code Next | Type family of 22 fonts

10 years later, one of the first geometric typefaces in our portfolio, and a popular favorite of yours is rising to a whole new level!

This is the staggering evolution of Code Next from Code Pro. Visualized.

Designed to go above and beyond, here’s what you’re getting with Code Next:  

⌲ 22 styles & 10 weights (with matching Italics)
⌲ 1280+ glyphs
⌲ Extended Latin, Extended Cyrillic, and Greek
⌲ Extensive OpenType features set
⌲ 2 variable fonts  

Test 2 DEMO fonts on our website: https://www.fontfabric.com/fonts/code-next/

Get CODE NEXT —60% : http://bit.ly/code-next-dribbble

Facebook | Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn

Fontfabric
Fontfabric
We design fonts.
Hire Me

More by Fontfabric

View profile
    • Like