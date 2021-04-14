The story behind Code Next visualized

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
10 years later, one of the first geometric typefaces in our portfolio, and a popular favorite of yours is rising to a whole new level!
This is the staggering evolution of Code Next from Code Pro. Visualized.
Designed to go above and beyond, here’s what you’re getting with Code Next:
⌲ 22 styles & 10 weights (with matching Italics)
⌲ 1280+ glyphs
⌲ Extended Latin, Extended Cyrillic, and Greek
⌲ Extensive OpenType features set
⌲ 2 variable fonts
Test 2 DEMO fonts on our website: https://www.fontfabric.com/fonts/code-next/
Get CODE NEXT —60% : http://bit.ly/code-next-dribbble
