Airbnb Web App Redesign flat apartment rent accommodation booking web design redesign airbnb dashboard website web startup mvp react native online ux ui purrweb design app
Hello, Dribbblers!
Check out how we designed a dashboard of an Airbnb-like platform 🏠

🔍The main focus is done on intuitive navigation and the product search.
🔝The user may also see the best offers based on previous searches.

⚫️ 🟠 We took the dark theme together with orange accent color. Such combination allows for concentration and resembles the cozy atmosphere of home 🏡

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!

P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Julia Lebedeva

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

