Airbnb Web App Redesign

Hello, Dribbblers!

Check out how we designed a dashboard of an Airbnb-like platform 🏠



🔍The main focus is done on intuitive navigation and the product search.

🔝The user may also see the best offers based on previous searches.



⚫️ 🟠 We took the dark theme together with orange accent color. Such combination allows for concentration and resembles the cozy atmosphere of home 🏡



Created by Julia Lebedeva

