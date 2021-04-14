Airbnb Web App Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hello, Dribbblers!
Check out how we designed a dashboard of an Airbnb-like platform 🏠
🔍The main focus is done on intuitive navigation and the product search.
🔝The user may also see the best offers based on previous searches.
⚫️ 🟠 We took the dark theme together with orange accent color. Such combination allows for concentration and resembles the cozy atmosphere of home 🏡
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Created by Julia Lebedeva
