Musa Yusuf
eberawi

Travel App for Tourists ✈

Musa Yusuf
eberawi
Musa Yusuf for eberawi
Saudi Arabia is the second biggest tourist destination in the Middle East. As the tourism sector has been largely boosted lately, the tourism sector is expected to generate billions of dollars in the next few years.

That being said, we thought of designing an app for tourists travelling to Saudi Arabia. We tried to focus on the common struggles that tourists have with travel apps and ways we can avoid creating an app that has these flaws.

eberawi
eberawi
