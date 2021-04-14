Visual Modeler with advanced sidebar

Hi guys! 👋

Just look at this diagram! Apart from obvious simple imaging of multiple objects, supplementing additional data info can be very useful. An expandable sidebar allows you to implement documentation and thus adding extra information about your data. The visual techniques, with additional controls and functions supported by the GoJS library, enable user to operate with free text, dropdown, ratio button, etc.

------

We're available for new projects!

Just drop us a line at 👉 office@synergycodes.com