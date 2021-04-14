Joanna Pawłowska
Synergy Codes

Visual Modeler with advanced sidebar

Joanna Pawłowska
Synergy Codes
Joanna Pawłowska for Synergy Codes
Hire Us
  • Save
Visual Modeler with advanced sidebar gojs sidebar design sidebar wysiwyg text editor design diagramming diagram flow web ui design ui
Visual Modeler with advanced sidebar gojs sidebar design sidebar wysiwyg text editor design diagramming diagram flow web ui design ui
Download color palette
  1. NEX-shot 2-v2 – 1@2x.jpg
  2. NEX-shot 2-v2 – 3@2x.jpg

Hi guys! 👋
Just look at this diagram! Apart from obvious simple imaging of multiple objects, supplementing additional data info can be very useful. An expandable sidebar allows you to implement documentation and thus adding extra information about your data. The visual techniques, with additional controls and functions supported by the GoJS library, enable user to operate with free text, dropdown, ratio button, etc.
------
We're available for new projects!
Just drop us a line at 👉 office@synergycodes.com

Synergy Codes
Synergy Codes
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Synergy Codes

View profile
    • Like