Nike — Sneaker Customization Concept

Hey there!
As you have already known, we are big soccer fans, so we decided to help Nike with a great idea.
Wouldn't it be cool if you could paint your favorite pair of sneakers in the colors of your loved soccer club? You could even choose three types of color sets for each club.
What do you think, guys? Let us know in the comments.
