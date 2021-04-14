Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Lulo is an application for project planning and tasks managment. We did a logo design and complete branding. From business card, stationary, brochures, and t-shirts to application icons and Powerpoint presentations.
If you're interested in working with us contact us on hello@toshdesign.eu.