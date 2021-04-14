Malik Abimanyu
Keitoto

JemPay - Web Homepage Landing

Malik Abimanyu
Keitoto
Malik Abimanyu for Keitoto
JemPay - Web Homepage Landing typogaphy b2b saas money finance payment ui design design user interface homepage web design ui landing page website minimalist inspiration simple minimal elegant clean
Continue JemPay journey. This is a web version of JemPay which can help JemPay marketing to spread itself.

Just wanna remind you about JemPay. It is an app which is can faster your time whenever you doing transfer money to another recipient.

It is my fake project to training my visual to be more neat and clean as possible.

Want to collaborate? Email Us: hello@keitoto.com

Keitoto | Behance | Instagram | UI8

Keitoto
Keitoto
Design Agency Focus on Building Experience
