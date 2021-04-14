Dividedsign

Overall Betting App 🤑

Dividedsign
Dividedsign
Hire Me
  • Save
Overall Betting App 🤑 mobile ux map application card soccer live mobile app mobile ui football minimal sports betting app ui ui ux clean bet app
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers 👋🏻
This is my new shot for 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐩𝐩 in Light mode.

I hope you like it! ❤️ Press "L" on your keyboard and follow me to not miss upcoming work.

If you want to work with:
Dividedsign@gmail.comINSTAGRAM

Dividedsign
Dividedsign
Nobody Does it Better!
Hire Me

More by Dividedsign

View profile
    • Like