Shakuro Graphics

3D Illustration: UI/UX

Shakuro Graphics
Shakuro Graphics
Hire Me
  • Save
3D Illustration: UI/UX tools mobile ui design tools interface uiux ux ui graphic digital art character illustration illustration for web flat character design illustrator vector character shakuro design art illustration
Download color palette

Take a look at this one🔥
Been messing around with Blender, inspired by the interfaces of popular graphics and design tools. The first one is a Figma-like tool for creating web and mobile UIs.

Have a project in mind? Contact us.

Shakuro Graphics
Shakuro Graphics
Creating illustrations & graphics that capture.
Hire Me

More by Shakuro Graphics

View profile
    • Like