Social Media Artist Live stream flyer

Social Media Artist Live stream flyer design social media design instagram template artist flyer brithday summer party paty dj flyer nightclub neon flyer music concert after party
This is a Photography Artist Live Stream Flyer. This template download contains 1 color Photography Artist Flyer which is 72 dpi print-ready CMYK PSD files. All main elements are easily editable and customizable.

Features:
Easy Customizable and Editable
Artist Flyer Design in 1275px”x1275px”
RGB Color
Design in 72 DPI Resolution
Print Ready Format
Images not Included
Last Version Used-Adobe CC+
Free Font

