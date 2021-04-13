MoonexLab - Digital Agency Index

Hey guys, it's me again! 👋

I'm working on a new project for Moonex - Portfolio Theme, and this is the first homepage concept for it. This is the first time that i try design with Swiss-style with characteristics as colors (red, yellow, etc), the line bold, monochrome images, simply for focus into main contents.

Anyone here used to try this style? What do you think about it?

Your sugguest alway welcome here 😁

Live version

--------

🔥 Work Inquiry

cideart1411@gmail.com

Follow me

Facebook | Behance | Instagram