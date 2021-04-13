Abstract shapes

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbblers,
After long time work on
Abstract geometric shapes, to connected with tamil culture posts, the symbols are used Tamil Traditionals like food, equipments, crops, god, trades so on.,
Press L to show some ❤️
Stay tuned 👇🏻
Check out more work
Behance | Instagram | Uplabs| Medium