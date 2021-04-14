Taras Migulko

Card checking mobile app

Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
Hire Me
  • Save
Card checking mobile app design ios screens android design app android mobile mobile ui application design app design mobile application mobile apps mobile app design mobile design user experience userinterface uidesign mobile app uxui ui
Download color palette

Hey friends,
Please see the latest app design for mobile applications for card checking.

Design — Figma

************
💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz
************

Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates

Swipe.jpg
300 KB
Download
Home.jpg
300 KB
Download
Splash.jpg
300 KB
Download
Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
💌 hey@migulko•cz
Hire Me

More by Taras Migulko

View profile
    • Like