Animated Icons

Animated Icons for a online Design challenge conducted by adobe XD .
Software used : After Effects
Color Palette : I used a diverse set of colors to make the design more popping and engaging.
I hand animated each icons so that the animation loop would be seamless.
Adding animated icons to our design is a great way to bring in dynamism into a static UI.

Posted on Apr 13, 2021
