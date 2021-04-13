Mila Kruk

Talk Management webdesign flat illustration ui girl character characterdesign 2d art vector illustration
HeySummit is events-based marketing platform.
I was lucky to work with the team and help them to create an illustration set for the website

Find more on Behance | Instagram

