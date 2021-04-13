🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
"El Costurero", located in Malaga, Spain, is a haberdashery with more than 20 years of history. They seek to renew their image.
Its logo, which seemed old-fashioned, made reference to an antique illustration of a lady accompanied by a needle and a sewing kit.
Now due to the reopening of a physical store, a new branding were created with a certain nostalgia towards its old image, but with a fresh air, capable of living harmoniously in the current visual context.
