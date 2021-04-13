Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sourav Deb

Product Web UI Exploration || 2021

Sourav Deb
Sourav Deb
Hire Me
  • Save
Product Web UI Exploration || 2021 minimal redesign home page landing page product website designer top best popular design dribbble best shot ui design uiux 2021 trend design website concept website design webdesign web design website web
Product Web UI Exploration || 2021 minimal redesign home page landing page product website designer top best popular design dribbble best shot ui design uiux 2021 trend design website concept website design webdesign web design website web
Download color palette
  1. Frame 106.jpg
  2. Frame 110.jpg

Hi folks,
This is my first shot in this amazing designing industry. Hope you guys will like it. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome

Available for crafting your ideas.
Shoot a mail at
holasouravdeb@gmail.com

Sourav Deb
Sourav Deb
UI/UX Designer, Let’s create something great together. 👋
Hire Me

More by Sourav Deb

View profile
    • Like