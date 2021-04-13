Bohdan Kozachok

Repito App. Upgrade to Pro Account
Hello dribblers! 🏀
Screens from the CRM App we are working on. Upgrade to the Pro account only with pleasure and good emotions.
Hope you enjoyed it. Thanks for watching!

