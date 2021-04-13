Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bugs pattern red on blue

Bugs pattern red on blue crowded blue red pattern flying minimal bug beetle geometric design insect vector flat illustration
Beetles and bugs are the part of my self challenge #30daysofinsectsillustration on Instagram and more about project on Behance

Artwork and other goods are available on
Society6 | Redbubble

www.instagram.com/shushunya13.illustrator

Rebound of
Flock of moths pattern
By Maria Gerasimova
