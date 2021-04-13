Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We prepared a social media ui kit with the best interface designed. Create modern pages in minutes from a library of 72 responsive layouts.. We made a high quality, responsive components for a faster process. You can start a new project with a variety of layouts in light and dark mode for each section.
What will you get:
⠀ •Clear and simple structure of 72 mock-ups in 2 styles
⠀ •Easy customization with Figma components
⠀ •Vector based
⠀ •Dark and light versions
⠀ •Well organized layers and groups
⠀ •Every component is pixel perfect
⠀ •Images included (for personal use only)