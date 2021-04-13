KSU Website Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Dribbblers
I've designed the medical website named KSU (Knowledge Share United).
This platform provides Healthcare organizations and state associations with a tailored solution that delivers continuing education for national certifications and state licensure. This is a learning management platform that delivers all CRNA CPC components to maintain national compliance while driving non-dues revenue and increasing member satisfaction.
I hope you guys like it. If you like 🧡 my work, it will be my motivation to create more projects.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.
--
Let's work together!
Contact us at info@troontechnolgoies.com
Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook