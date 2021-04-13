Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
KSU Website Design

Imran Jamshed for Troon Team
KSU Website Design
Hi Dribbblers 
I've designed the medical website named KSU (Knowledge Share United).
This platform provides Healthcare organizations and state associations with a tailored solution that delivers continuing education for national certifications and state licensure. This is a learning management platform that delivers all CRNA CPC components to maintain national compliance while driving non-dues revenue and increasing member satisfaction.

I hope you guys like it. If you like 🧡 my work, it will be my motivation to create more projects.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

