Winning.US Website - Variation 1

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers!
I am working on the website options for a Winning.US product, this is a variation-1 with color scheming of logo and minimal approach. This is a non-profit website that will provide a crowdfunding platform to raise money for different causes and events.
I hope you guys like it. Looking forward to your feedback!
--
Let's work together!
Contact us at info@troontechnolgoies.com
Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook