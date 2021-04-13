Ume Habiba
Winning.US Website - Variation 1 web design fundraising charity donations campaign funding user interface ux ui minimal usa crowdfunding landingpage web gradient illustration clean creative design website
Hi Dribbblers!

I am working on the website options for a Winning.US product, this is a variation-1 with color scheming of logo and minimal approach. This is a non-profit website that will provide a crowdfunding platform to raise money for different causes and events.

I hope you guys like it. Looking forward to your feedback!

