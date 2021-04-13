Earth Cartoon Character Set - Earth Day Illustrations

Trending designs to inspire you
A charming set of illustrations for Earth Day on 22 April.
This Earth cartoon character is available in 112 poses, that could be easily modified in the Ai file format so you could achieve the desired look you are looking for.
Available in .Ai, .Eps, .Pdf, and .Png file formats.
Want to see more characters? Browse https://graphicmama.com/cartoon-characters