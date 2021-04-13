Clothes Marketplace Platform

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hey, guys! How is it going? Wanna share with you our new shot — a marketplace platform with convenient search and free shipping 🚚
🛍 On the shot you can see the main screen with a card of seasonal purchases and a section of sellers.
💳 And a card with a special offer — ‘until the end of the month’ will help increase the conversion of buyers.
☘️ What about colors? We used the combination of solid green as the main color and orange to attract and focus user’s attention 🍊
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
Btw! We had an experience in live-stream-shopping development, check out our blog to know more!
Created by Olya Fleryanovich
