Purrweb UI

Clothes Marketplace Platform

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Clothes Marketplace Platform react shopping clothes shop store clothes landing ecommerce platform marketplace web design website web startup mvp online ux ui purrweb design app
Clothes Marketplace Platform react shopping clothes shop store clothes landing ecommerce platform marketplace web design website web startup mvp online ux ui purrweb design app
Clothes Marketplace Platform react shopping clothes shop store clothes landing ecommerce platform marketplace web design website web startup mvp online ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. Desktop.png
  2. Desktop tools.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey, guys! How is it going? Wanna share with you our new shot — a marketplace platform with convenient search and free shipping 🚚

🛍 On the shot you can see the main screen with a card of seasonal purchases and a section of sellers.

💳 And a card with a special offer — ‘until the end of the month’ will help increase the conversion of buyers.

☘️ What about colors? We used the combination of solid green as the main color and orange to attract and focus user’s attention 🍊

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Btw! We had an experience in live-stream-shopping development, check out our blog to know more!

Created by Olya Fleryanovich

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like