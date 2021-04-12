Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Viren Amrutiya

Patidar Overseas Logo

Viren Amrutiya
Viren Amrutiya
Patidar Overseas Logo font green agriculture logo export concept icon typography vector logo background design
Hello, Dribbblers

Here is the logo of one of my friend's exporting business of agriculture products

Share your thoughts on this concept

Here is the live link : Click here.

Thanks

Viren Amrutiya
Viren Amrutiya

