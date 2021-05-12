Rachel Gillespie

Sit back & Hammock

Sit back & Hammock tampa bay tampa designer sticker design sticker symmetry chill minimal retro badge design badge typography ocean palm tree flat design flat tropical sunshine vibes florida
close up of one of my fave florida stickers I designed from before

Slingin' designs, illustration, logos, etc. Sup
