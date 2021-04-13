Sebastião Sommer
Scanner Vault Redesign

Some screens from the redesign of Scanner Phoner that we're doing at 44 Studio with the Appverse team.

More news coming soon.

Appverse is a company that's building internet privacy and communications products of the future. To learn more about it, please visit their website.
https://www.appsverse.com/

Created with the 44 Studio team
The Remote Design Team of Silicon Valley Startups.
