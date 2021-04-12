Juan Ramos

revy - an event planner app

Juan Ramos
Juan Ramos
  • Save
revy - an event planner app logo ui design event app app design
Download color palette

Hey there!

Want to throw a giant party, a corporate event, wedding, or any social gathering but have no experience in planning? Revy has your back

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2021
Juan Ramos
Juan Ramos

More by Juan Ramos

View profile
    • Like