VectCreation : Designer Agency Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Creative People,
.
A Designer agency Logo for Vectcreation .
.
Logo Idea:
A pencil meant is art
V From Vect
C From Creation
And Pencil+V+C= Vector Creation is an artist.
.
Logo Brief: Vector Artist,Designer,Pencil Logo.
Industry: Designer Agency,Designer Logo,Agency Logo.
Logo Style: Playful, Minimal, Easy, Modern Logo, trending Logo, Creative and Conceptual/ Meaningful.
.
Looking for Buy this logo or custom Logo Designer?
Let's talk about your next project.
Mail: Sayeedalmehraz@gmail.com
.
.
You can see here my all works : ALL PORTFOLIO
.
.
Thank you.