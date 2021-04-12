Abdullah Al Sayeed

VectCreation : Designer Agency Logo

Abdullah Al Sayeed
Abdullah Al Sayeed
Hire Me
  • Save
VectCreation : Designer Agency Logo agency logo gradiant trending logo uiux brandidentity branding design icon design symbol icons creative vector design logos logo designer logo color graphic design logodesign branding lettetrc vect creation
VectCreation : Designer Agency Logo agency logo gradiant trending logo uiux brandidentity branding design icon design symbol icons creative vector design logos logo designer logo color graphic design logodesign branding lettetrc vect creation
VectCreation : Designer Agency Logo agency logo gradiant trending logo uiux brandidentity branding design icon design symbol icons creative vector design logos logo designer logo color graphic design logodesign branding lettetrc vect creation
Download color palette
  1. Dribble-1.jpg
  2. Dribbble-2.jpg
  3. Dribbble-3.jpg

Hello Creative People,
.
A Designer agency Logo for Vectcreation .
.
Logo Idea:
A pencil meant is art
V From Vect
C From Creation
And Pencil+V+C= Vector Creation is an artist.
.
Logo Brief: Vector Artist,Designer,Pencil Logo.
Industry: Designer Agency,Designer Logo,Agency Logo.
Logo Style: Playful, Minimal, Easy, Modern Logo, trending Logo, Creative and Conceptual/ Meaningful.

.
Looking for Buy this logo or custom Logo Designer?
Let's talk about your next project.
Mail: Sayeedalmehraz@gmail.com
.
.
You can see here my all works : ALL PORTFOLIO
.
.
Thank you.

Abdullah Al Sayeed
Abdullah Al Sayeed
Logo ● Branding ● UI
Hire Me

More by Abdullah Al Sayeed

View profile
    • Like