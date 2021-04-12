VectCreation : Designer Agency Logo

Hello Creative People,

A Designer agency Logo for Vectcreation .

Logo Idea:

A pencil meant is art

V From Vect

C From Creation

And Pencil+V+C= Vector Creation is an artist.

Logo Brief: Vector Artist,Designer,Pencil Logo.

Industry: Designer Agency,Designer Logo,Agency Logo.

Logo Style: Playful, Minimal, Easy, Modern Logo, trending Logo, Creative and Conceptual/ Meaningful.

Looking for Buy this logo or custom Logo Designer?

Let's talk about your next project.

Mail: Sayeedalmehraz@gmail.com

You can see here my all works : ALL PORTFOLIO

Thank you.