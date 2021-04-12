Logo Redesign :: University of Madras

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Redesigning logo of 'University of Madras' which was established in 1857. Key of redesign process was to retain few essence of the existing logo like 'coats of arms', 'tiger' and 'cardinal color'.