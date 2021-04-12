Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo Redesign :: University of Madras

Logo Redesign :: University of Madras tiger books modern modern logo redesigned redesign concept logo mark logodesign logos coats of arms education heraldry cardinal university university logo madras tigers logo redesign logo redesign
Redesigning logo of 'University of Madras' which was established in 1857. Key of redesign process was to retain few essence of the existing logo like 'coats of arms', 'tiger' and 'cardinal color'.

