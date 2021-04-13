Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Marble — Insurance startup illustrations

Marble — Insurance startup illustrations marble illustrations startups startup conversation folder phone digital products branding design z1 illustration
This is part of the universe we illustrated for Marble, a startup that has created the first rewards-based membership program in the world of insurance.

Some of the features we wanted to highlight with these illustrations are how Marble organizes all your policies in one singular digital wallet or how it helps you understand how all your rates and coverages stack up.

