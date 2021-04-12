Vladimir

Grocery App Design

Vladimir
Vladimir
  • Save
Grocery App Design grocery app grocery mobileapp mobile ui iosapp ios figmadesign figma design illustrator minimal web app ux ui
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers ✌️

Let me know your thoughts on that shot. Feedbacks are welcome 👍🏽

Hope you like it ❤️

I'm available for new projects kucherdevelop@gmail.com

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

For more follow uivladimir 😊

Instagram | Behance

Vladimir
Vladimir

More by Vladimir

View profile
    • Like