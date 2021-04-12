Agnieszka Majchrowicz

MUSIC PLAYER APP

MUSIC PLAYER APP
Hi there! 👋
Here's my first shot of Daily UI Challenge (#009) . This time it's my concept of a music player app. Hope you like it and feel free to leave a feedback!

💎 Made with Figma.

