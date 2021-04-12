Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo Design: Oktav

Hello to everyone!

Meet the work I do for the "Oktav" company! While I made the letter O an icon with gradients, I also integrated it with typography.

Don't forget to press the "L" key if you like my work 🥳

Contact:
-sencanwork@gmail.com

