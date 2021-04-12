Oleg Coada

Lasso | Brand Identity
Download color palette
  1. lasso5.png
  2. Lasso-banner.png
  3. Lasso-grid.png

Hi there,
I'm glad to show you the final logo and branding I made for Lasso, a medical marketing company.

I worked on:
✔ Logo Design
✔ Typography
✔ Colors
✔ Collaterals (business card and letterhead)
✔ Brand Pattern
✔ Social Networks Assets
✔ Brand Guidelines

If you would like to know more about the process behind this project, you can read it here.

Let me know what you think about it!

I am available for new branding projects:
hi@olegcoada.com

