SOCIAL MEDIAUI KIT

We prepared a social media ui kit with the best interface designed. Create modern pages in minutes from a library of 72 responsive layouts.. We made a high quality, responsive components for a faster process. You can start a new project with a variety of layouts in light and dark mode for each section.

What will you get:

⠀ •Clear and simple structure of 72 mock-ups in 2 styles

⠀ •Easy customization with Figma components

⠀ •Vector based

⠀ •Dark and light versions

⠀ •Well organized layers and groups

⠀ •Every component is pixel perfect

⠀ •Images included (for personal use only)