Guillaume CAILLET

Crypto Dashboard Learning sessions

Crypto Dashboard Learning sessions webdesign fintech learning cryptocurrency crypto dashboard uidesign uxdesign website ui ux design
Hi there ! 👋

Here is a personal work I did on crypto-currencies. The purpose of "Crypto" is to take a first step and start learning and trading crypto-currencies.

Crypto consists of a homepage, a market view with all available crypto-currencies, your wallet once logged in, a page where you can learn about crypto-currencies to understand how it works if you are new to it and finally technical support.

Don't hesitate to send me your comments, it will help me for the future :)

Cheers ! 🎉

    • Like