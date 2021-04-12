Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Astro - Logo Design 🚀

Astro - Logo Design 🚀

Logo concept for Astro, this mark contains the following elements: Letter A for Astro, Rocket and that same rocket taking off. Hope you enjoy!

Contact: itstemiloluwaojo@gmail.com

Let's connect: BehanceInstagram

Credit: Jeroen van Eerden for the layout

Logo designer and illustrator from Nigeria ✦
