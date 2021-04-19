Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Basov: UI/UX Design
Basov Design

Unboxing OVOU Digital Business Card. Open matt black package

Basov: UI/UX Design
Basov Design
Basov: UI/UX Design for Basov Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Unboxing OVOU Digital Business Card. Open matt black package luxurious basov connect luxury brand mockup plastic card luxury logo smart business card business card ovou dark black luxury design paper package design package mockup packagedesign package branding design
Unboxing OVOU Digital Business Card. Open matt black package luxurious basov connect luxury brand mockup plastic card luxury logo smart business card business card ovou dark black luxury design paper package design package mockup packagedesign package branding design
Unboxing OVOU Digital Business Card. Open matt black package luxurious basov connect luxury brand mockup plastic card luxury logo smart business card business card ovou dark black luxury design paper package design package mockup packagedesign package branding design
Download color palette
  1. our_pack_02_1.jpg
  2. our_pack_02_2.jpg
  3. our_pack_with_mobile_01_2.jpg

Plastic card and matt black package.

You are more than a phone number on a piece of paper. Instantly connect, be remembered, and let people learn more about you by using OVOU Card.

-

We are Basov Design
We do not draw a beautiful picture, we offer working solutions. We are young professionals making visual identities, digital solutions and associated services for business and individuals all over the world. We offer our customers best design and development practices to improve products and solutions of different complexity.

Check us out at basov.design

You can also follow us on Behance / Instagram / Facebook

8f0d12a8223c43e49f03d1c237172617
Rebound of
Unboxing OVOU Business Card. Open matt black package
By Basov Design
Basov Design
Basov Design
Made with love. Got a project? Just say hi👋
Hire Us

More by Basov Design

View profile
    • Like