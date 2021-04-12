digital bank: dashboard

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi everyone! Here's a shot to help you start your workweek on a good note.
Online bank solutions need to ensure their clients can easily manage their finances. The dashboard I have created is a tool where you can easily carry out your transactions, spend and redistribute funds while busy or on the go. No bells and whistles.
What do you think? Share your thoughts and ideas in the comments.
