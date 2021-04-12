Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Card design for OVOU. Matt black plastic business card

Card design for OVOU. Matt black plastic business card plastic card branding business card design connections digital hub dark black minimal business basovdesign smart card ovou identity design branding design illustration bussines card plastic business card card design cards card branding
Matt black plastic card for OVOU.

OVOU is more than a business card. We live in a digital world. People expect to find you online and learn more about you. OVOU is a portal to your online identity for those you meet in person.

We are Basov Design
We do not draw a beautiful picture, we offer working solutions. We are young professionals making visual identities, digital solutions, and associated services for businesses and individuals all over the world. We offer our customers the best design and development practices to improve products and solutions of different complexity.

